Cyberpunk 2077: the first models of PS4 and Xbox One are the cause of the postponement?

We continue to talk about the postponement of Cyberpunk 2077 which, despite being predictable, has disappointed many players who could not wait to get their hands on it next April. According to the latest rumors, it may have been the cause of the postponement of the game technical limits of the original models of PlayStation 4 is Xbox One.

To affirm this is the Polish insider who takes the name of Borys Niespielak, nicely renamed by his compatriots as the "Jason Schreier of Poland", in a recently recorded podcast. According to the insider, the CD Project RED title would already be complete and the only aspects still to be reviewed are the presence of countless bugs and the terrible performance on the "standard" consoles, that is, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 models. Between the two platforms it seems above all, it is Microsoft that gives some additional headaches to the development team of The Witcher, who has therefore been forced to postpone the release of the game to remedy this problem.

Always according to the words of Borys Niespielak, the hope of the programmers of CD Projekt RED would be to be able to improve the optimization of the game without having to resort to heavy downgrade which could significantly affect the final experience of users who do not have PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X.

In this regard, we remind you that the Polish developer has not excluded crunch times to be able to respect the new release date of Cyberpunk 2077, which we remind you to be now set for next September 17, 2020, the day when the game will be available. on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (Epic Games Store, GOG and Steam) and Google Stadia.