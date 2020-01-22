Cyberpunk 2077: the first details about Takemura emerge from the Funko POP

Share it:

The recent announcement of the new Funko POP line inspired by the main characters of Cyberpunk 2077, which took place on the occasion of the 2020 edition of the London Toy Fair, has not only served to show us the funny figurine of Johnny Silverhand, but also to allow us to take a first look at an unpublished character.

The collection includes not only two different editions of the character played by Keanu Reeves and three different V's (two in a male version and one in a female version), but also the mysterious character that takes the name of Takemura, never seen in any gameplay movie or game trailer. Strangely, the announcement of this figurine took place separately from all the others and there are no official product descriptions that could help us steal some additional information about him. We can say with certainty that it is a character with oriental origins and, judging by its appearance, it is assumed that it is part of some corporation or that it is particularly rich. The very fact that it is one of the very few POPs announced also suggests how it can have a central role in the events narrated in the game. We cannot therefore rule out that this individual may be one of the main NPCs that will provide main and secondary missions to our V or that has to do with the mysterious chip containing the digital ghost of Johnny Silverhand.

Waiting to find out more about Takemura, perhaps in the next trailer of the game, we remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 has been postponed to September 17, 2020, the day it will arrive on the following platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (Epic Games Store, GOG and Steam) and Google Stadia.