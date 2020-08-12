Cyberpunk 2077: the enemies will not be 'sponges for bullets', promises CD Projekt

Share it:

After reassuring fans of CD Projekt's interventions to improve Cyberpunk 2077's hand-to-hand combat, Senior Gameplay Designer Pawel Kapala provides an important clarification on the gameplay of the blockbuster RPG specifying that V's enemies will not be "bullet sponges." ".

In the course of an interview granted to VG247.com, the author of the Polish software house intervenes on the question of the depth of Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay and specifies that "most of the enemies you will encounter are normal henchmen. But if you keep leveling up and find yourself fighting with an opponent who is on the same level as you, you should never experience the hassle of encountering enemies who are 'bullet sponges. 'The clashes with these opponents can be resolved quite quickly, it will not take long to take them down but at the same time it will also be very easy to succumb to their attacks, so it will basically be about gaining experience in the management of movements and in the use of cover. ".

Also with regard to the bosses and major enemies, Kapala promises that in CP2077 we will not see unnerving clashes with opponents to be killed by pouring all the contents of the magazines of their weapons against them: "Bosses have always been a big deal in most games, you always find bullet sponges that are hit repeatedly without producing any kind of reaction. They really give you the impression that you are shooting at a sponge. Here, this is it. one thing we never wanted to see in Cyberpunk 2077 and in fact we have worked so that the bosses, even the most armored ones, show all the pain caused by our hits. The damage done by V, for example, will lead them to trip and even fall ".

Before leaving you, we remind you that the new blockbuster role by the authors of The Witcher 3 is expected to be launched for the November 19 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with subsequent landing on Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X. On our pages we have deepened the latest news from the second Night City Wire in the special about Cyberpunk 2077 weapons and their characteristics.