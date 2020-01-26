Cyberpunk 2077: The delay isn't due to Xbox One and PS4, says CD Projekt RED

Share it:

The postponement of Cyberpunk 2077 has disappointed many fans, but CD Projekt RED states that it was necessary to make a better product that lived up to expectations.

Many, however, have tried to hypothesize the real causes that have pushed the Polish company to postpone a long-awaited game in development since 2012. Among the suspects also PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are finished: according to the Polish insider Borys Niespielak , the two consoles would be causing headaches during the optimization process, of the problems that, as Cory Barlog (the director of God of War) has pointed out, are very frequent.

CD Projekt RED has finally broken the silence. The senior quest designer Philipp Weber, who on the official forum is known as Benzenzimmern, claimed that the postponement should not be attributed exclusively to the optimization problems for the two base consoles. The question is far more complex: "Obviously we are optimizing for Xbox One, and for PlayStation, and for PC, because that's what we do during the final stages of development. While a game is being created, many things are not optimized, as they are constantly changing and are not yet finished. "

He then continued: "Simple answers like 'have postponed the game because of X" are good rumors, but they don't correspond to the truth. There are always several reasons. Among them, and I can speak for myself, there is also the resolution of the bugs, so that the game is as refined as possible. There are no secrets, we are simply working to make the game better ".