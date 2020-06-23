Cyberpunk 2077, the comic comes before the game: Trauma Team announced!

Share it:

Although the postponement of the Cyberpunk 2077 release will force the public to wait until November to be able to test the ambitious RPG, a small appetizer could make the wait less difficult.

The development team has in fact announced a collaboration with the well-known publishing house Dark Horse, ready to bring the atmospheres of Cyberpunk 2077 into the comic universe. To make this multimedia interaction possible will be the series "Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team", the first volume of which will be published on September 9: at the bottom of this news you can view its cover.

The protagonist of the comic book is Nadia, paramedic assistant employed by the private company Trauma Team International. The only survivor of a rescue mission that ended in tragedy, the woman decided to continue her business, accepting a new assignment, which however will pose even greater and more lethal challenges than the previous one. The creative tandem ready to give shape to the project is highly respectable: we find it Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, Uncanny X-Men) to the texts and Miguel Varderrama (Giants) to diesgni.

In closing, we remember that Everyeye's editorial team recently had the opportunity to test the game CD Projekt RED: We will share our new impressions of Cyberpunk 2077 on Thursday 25 June, at the end of the Night City Wire event.