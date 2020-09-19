Cyberpunk 2077, system requirements announced: can your PC do it?

At the end of the new episode of Night City Wire, which took us around the districts of the Cyberpunk 2077 metropolis and introduced us to the gangs that populate it, CD Projekt RED has finally revealed one of the most coveted information ever by the community: we are talking about minimum and recommended system requirements of the PC version!

Minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 or 10

Processore: Intel Core i5-3570K o AMD FX-8310

Memoria: 8 GB in RAM

Scheda video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 o AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Memory: 70 GB of available space (HDD)

Additional Notes: SSD recommended

Recommended system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

Processore: Intel Core i7-4790 o AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Memoria: 12 GB in RAM

Scheda video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 o AMD Radeon R9 Fury

DirectX: Version 12

Memory: 70 GB of available space (SSD)

The requests, as you will surely have noticed, they are by no means exaggerated, and the recommended requirements seem to be within reach of a mid-range gaming PC. In any case, the recommendation on using an SSD, also present among the lows.

Is your PC ready to run Cyberpunk 2077? Let us know in the comments! The game, remember, will be launched next November 19 also on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Later it will also arrive on Google Stadia and next generation consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X: at the launch of the latter it can be played in backward compatibility, but a free update to PS5 and Xbox Series X is already in the works.