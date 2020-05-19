Cyberpunk 2077 showcases a new Mad Max-inspired vehicle

Share it:

All kinds of entities and celebrities have been added to the celebration of the anniversary of Mad Max: Fury on the road by the milestone that the George Miller film marked in modern action cinema. Among the names that wanted to pay tribute to the event is that of CD Projekt RED, who wanted to take the opportunity to show an unpublished vehicle from Cyberpunk 2077.

In the game’s account on Twitter, a small demonstration of what the Reaver is like, a vehicle with about 1,000 horsepower that is nothing more than a modification that the band of the Wraiths has applied to the Type-66, one of the cars of the manufacturer Quadra.

„Reaver” – custom-built Wraith gang vehicle based on Quadra Type-66 car. With its near 1000 horsepower, you will ride eternal, shiny and chrome.

Happy 5th Anniversary #MadMaxFuryRoad pic.twitter.com/9E0gqJKqV5 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) May 15, 2020

The modification perfectly reflects the attitude of this street gang made up of low-moral characters who inhabit the underworld and control part of the criminal activity of this city.

How deep is your love? — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) May 15, 2020

They asked the team how deep will be the customization of vehicles in the game and although the answer given does not clarify anything at all, it is one of the best that could be given.

Vehicles are going to be one of the most important elements of this open-world title where we are going to have to move a lot from one place to another exploring, completing orders, and escaping frantic pursuits.