Cyberpunk 2077 shorter than The Witcher 3: many have not finished Geralt’s adventure

After presenting an unreleased gameplay video of Cyberpunk 2077 at the last Night City Wire, the team of CD Project RED discusses the duration of their ambitious RPG.

In particular, the Senior Quest Designer offers details Patrick Mills, who released some interesting statements on the subject, making a synthetic comparison with the latest adventure of Geralt of Rivia. “The main story of Cyberpunk 2077 is slightly shorter than that of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt“, confirmed the developer. Rather unexpected is the motivation behind this choice.

In fact, Mills reports that the software house has received many complaints related to the length of the acclaimed production, considered excessive by several enthusiasts. “If you look at the statistics, – the Quest Designer continues – you notice a significant number of people who have played the title a lot, but who they never got it done“. A consideration that therefore seems to have influenced the structure that CD Projekt RED wanted to attribute to the narrative sector of Cyberpunk 2077.

The cross-gen RPG, we remember, will debut on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next November 19. Recently, the development team offered a new look at the setting with images of Night City’s many neighborhoods.