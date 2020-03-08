Cyberpunk 2077 presents the new appearance of its female protagonist on the occasion of International Women's Day

Share it:

The countdown to the expected release of Cyberpunk 2077, the new from CD Projekt RED, I finally reached the market. After announcing its delay, its creators released a statement to calm the public stating that the wait will make the game worthwhile. Today we are surprised with a new image introducing us to its renewed default female protagonist.

CD Projekt RED has finally shown the new aspect of its female protagonist, information that was probably prepared to be revealed on such an important day as today, since March 8 is celebrated on International Women's Day.

The image reaches us from the official Cyberpunk 2077 account on Twitter under the message "Mrs. V, a pleasure …", followed by the hashtag #InternationalWomensDay.

The most sasaplandificant changes in V are the hair, previously purple and now much more reddish; a line on the scalp, when initially there were two; the blue illumination of the collar of his jacket, and some facial features, such as the scar on the eye, lips and nose. Faced with this new image, fans of the game dared to ask if we will see V on the cover of the game in a reversible edition, something that the company confirmed in the same thread.

You're looking at it 🙂 – Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) March 8, 2020

"What we need is a reversible cover!" Said one user. "You're watching it," the company replied.

Cyberpunk 2077 It is already in its final stage of development. The expected CD Projekt RED game will reach PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia the next day September, 17th of 2020 and will do so with voices in Spanish. If you want to meet the cast in charge of lending its voice to the protagonists of this expected title, you have at your disposal all the information in our article on the dubbing of Cyberpunk 2077.