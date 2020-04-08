Cyberpunk 2077 presents the logos of all its factions

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you have already seen material from Cyberpunk 2077 On the move you will know that Night City is an ideal place for crime, vices and bad life. The subjects that turn all these elements into a characteristic feature are the factions, each one with its leaders, its norms and also its own image.

On the official website of the CD Projekt RED game, he wanted to share the logos of each and every one of these groups with whom we will meet and whose loyalties we will be able to test by commissioning them.

These logos have been provided as part of the graphic materials that the studio has provided to all those who want to participate in an ambitious contest to desasapland a PC case inspired by this video game. We were talking about it yesterday here.

The factions in question are 6th Street, Animals, Maelstrom, Moxes, Tyger Claw, Valentinos and the Voodoo Boys, all of whom will contribute something to the history and to the varied wealth of inhabitants that populate this dark and corrupt city where the big corporations rule and decide who lives, how he lives and how long he lives.

The logos of these corporations have also been displayed so that we can identify their corporate identity while we play. We may have to knock down many of their activities helping people from the underworld on more than one occasion.

Cyberpunk 2077 should be with us starting September 17 with a whole world of decisions to make, action to live and an RPG experience that promises to revolutionize the genre and qualify for all the game awards of the year for this 2020.