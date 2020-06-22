Cyberpunk 2077 postponed! Exclusive video with the reaction of Joel, Ellie and Tess from TLOU!

Share it:

The umpteenth postponement of Cyberpunk 2077 is still being discussed by fans. The guys from CD Projekt RED have decided to take more time to refine the product and balance the gameplay, therefore they have postponed the release of the sci-fi RPG from 17 September to November 19th this year.

The news understandably shocked the many fans who have been waiting for the game for eight years and who had already had to digest a first postponement. So, in an attempt to play down the situation and dampen the spirits, as we had already done on the occasion of the postponement of The Last of Us Part 2, we tried to imagine the reaction of the protagonists of the Naughty Dog series, in this case Joel, Ellie and Tess of the first chapter.

Once again, they thought about giving voice to the frustration of these characters Luca De Pauli, one of the official voices of Everyeye.it, and the professional voice actress Elena Mancuso, known for having lent her voice, among others, to the character of Rocio in the Netflix series "Irrefrenabili". You can watch the video on Everyeye's YouTube channel or comfortably at the top of this news. We hope to have managed to get you a laugh!