Cyberpunk 2077 postponed! CD Projekt announces the postponement and the new launch date

With a long open letter published on Twitter and addressed to all their fans, the leaders of CD Projekt announce the official postponement of Cyberpunk 2077 on all platforms and set the new launch date of the sci-fi blockbuster.

Originally scheduled for April 16 this year on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the commercialization of Cyberpunk 2077 thus undergoes a postponement which is described by the Polish developers as necessary in order to operate the graphic, recreational and content improvements required to achieve the set quality standards.

"We are in a phase of development such that the title is complete and is playable from start to finish", begins the message from CD Projekt before going into the merits of the reasons that led them to make this painful decision by stating how "there is still work to be done. Night City is a huge metropolis, full of stories to live, content to enjoy and places to explore, and it is precisely by virtue of this complexity that we need more time to refine the code and carry out the tests. We want to make Cyberpunk 2077 the project that knows how to crown our efforts in this generation and the postponement allows us to earn those precious months that serve to make the game perfect ".

Unlike what has been announced in recent months, therefore, the new launch date of Cyberpunk 2077 will be that of September 17, 2020, also here in the triple version for PC, PS4 and Xbox One (with the unknown factor of the simultaneous release on Google Stadia). To make up for this delay, the authors of CD Projekt promise to "open to the public" and to share more information on a regular basis from here to the release of the highly anticipated futuristic adventure of the Netrunner V and Johnny Silverhand.