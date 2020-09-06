Cyberpunk 2077, plus The Witcher 3 DLC: pre-release presentation

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A little over two months after the release of the RPG, and following the latest reassurances on the absence of new delays for Cyberpunk 2077, the team of CD Project RED provides very interesting information.

The President of the Polish software house, Adam Kiciński, in fact, recently intervened at a meeting with investors, during which he shared various details on the already confirmed post launch support to production. In particular, the manager reiterated that the yardstick will be in this sense the last adventure of Geralt of Rivia. “You can expect a similar path to that intended for The Witcher 3 after launch. – he has declared – You can expect more, in truth“.

Very interesting information, Kicinski also confirmed that i details on CD Projekt RED plans will be shared before the exit of Cyberpunk 2077, scheduled for next November 19th. “Everything will be clear before the release. As publication approaches, expect post-launch programs to be presented reasonably presto. A series of DLC and expansions: as I said, you can expect it pretty soon, at that moment every detail will be cleared up“, these are the statements shared by the team president.

While waiting to learn more, it is possible to get a first taste of Night City thanks to the latest trailer in Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Tracing.