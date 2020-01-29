Cyberpunk 2077 photo contest: CD Projekt announces prizes and winners!

Share it:

Over the course of October last year, CD Projekt RED had announced the official Cyberpunk 2077 photo contest, with which it challenged the community to create shots that could immortalize the spirit and atmosphere of the game in the real world.

Well, during the day today, Tuesday 28 January, the winning photographs were presented, which you can view through the link available in the Tweet that you find at the bottom of this news. Here are the details:

First place : Walker , from Hangzhou (China), with a shot that captures the reflections of a night skyline on the water. Awarded with $ 4,000, a Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, an Adobe Creative Cloud License, a VIP Bomber Jacket and a Cyberpunk Gadget Bag;

: , from Hangzhou (China), with a shot that captures the reflections of a night skyline on the water. Awarded with $ 4,000, a Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, an Adobe Creative Cloud License, a VIP Bomber Jacket and a Cyberpunk Gadget Bag; Runner up : Liann , from Vancouver (Canada), with an orange-colored shot, depicting a man crossing a bridge. Awarded with $ 2,000, a Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 S, an Adobe Creative Cloud License and a Cyberpunk Gadget Bag;

: , from Vancouver (Canada), with an orange-colored shot, depicting a man crossing a bridge. Awarded with $ 2,000, a Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 S, an Adobe Creative Cloud License and a Cyberpunk Gadget Bag; Third place: DarkPig, from Hong Kong (SAR China), with a diurnal urban composition. Awarded with $ 1,000, a Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 S and a Cyberpunk Gadget Bag;

Finally, the three remaining shots, made by Cybercitypunk (Ho-Chi-Minh-Stadt, Vietnam), Tex (Moscow, Russia) e OHM (Bangkok, Thailand), have been selected for one honorable mention and reward yourself with a bag of Cyberpunk 2077 gadgets.

In closing, we remind you that we will have new information on Cyberpunk 2077 at the Taipei Game Show.