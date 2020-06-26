Cyberpunk 2077: our impressions in the Video Preview with 4K gameplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We got to try Cyberpunk 2077 for four hours on PC, discovering an incredibly complex and multifaceted title, perfectly capable of conquering the player and triggering in him a thunderous desire to explore every single ravine of the suffocating and fascinating Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077's greatest asset lies in its ability to merge a cynical narrative and indelible urban architecture, creating a first-rate science fiction. Our Francesco Fossetti, who was lucky enough to delve into the maze of Night City on PC, also found a layered gameplay which offers the user the freedom to experiment with grafts, weapons, synthetic drugs and skills of all kinds.

The game system, in short, looks incredibly solid already now, and we are sure that the months that separate us from the release will do a lot of good for the production. Cyberpunk 2077 has recently been postponed again, and additional time will be spent by the developers for further refine the product and fix all the bugs that emerged.

If you are curious to find out more about Francesco's impressions, we advise you to look at the Video Preview at the opening of the news, which also offers many 4K gameplay scenes. Our offer does not end here, since among our pages you can also find the preview of Cyberpunk 2077, in addition to the new trailer of the history of Cyberpunk 2077.