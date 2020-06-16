Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series X: the challenge of fan made designs starts!

Share it:

Through their social channels, the guys from CD Projekt participate "indirectly" in the challenge on the fan made designs of PS5 and Xbox Series X. The Polish software house has in fact decided to give visibility to the images made by fans on the nextgen consoles inspired by Cyberpunk 2077 .

Using the official hashtag of sci-fi blockbuster arriving in September on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, the representatives of the development house of The Witcher 3 have invited fans to share their reinterpretations of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X dedicated, in fact, to the adventure that awaits the netrunner V and Johnny Silverhand.

Customized versions of PS5 and Xbox Series X with Cyberpunk 2077 theme they add to the already large array of fan made design of PS5 and customizations on the nextgen console of Microsoft, with works inspired by the most popular video game series and color combinations that never go out of style, such as the look total black.

Waiting for the September 17th to dive into the futuristic atmosphere of the latest CD Projekt RED work, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find 8K screenshots of Cyberpunk 2077 made with a Neural Network.