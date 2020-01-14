Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series X is a possibility for CD Projekt RED

Share it:

Cyberpunk 2077 is a video game designed for Playstation 4 Y Xbox One, but CD Projekt RED does not rule out an eventual improved version for PS5 and the next generation of Xbox consoles, with Xbox Series X as the first revealed range. The company's official Twitter account has responded to a user where they assume that it's a posibility, but not your main concern right now.

"Possibly; however, the current generation is our main focus at the moment, ”they comment. The message, however, leaves the doors open to the inevitable next generation of machines, whose proximity in time makes it easier for games that see the light in the final stretch of life of this cycle to have a second commercial opportunity in the next , as happened in the past with other successful intergenerational works.

CD Projekt RED already thinks about the next generation

CD Projekt RED He has not declined to comment on PlayStation 5 and what we used to know as Project Scarlett during the past quarter. Back in November, the study commented on its own meeting of shareholders who already had in mind to work on the next generation of consoles, but no. They wanted to venture to give when, how and in what way.

"We are watching the situation closely, so some probably assume that we will do something for the new generation at some specific time," they said. "However, we cannot specify what it will be or when it could be."

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently in the final phase of development for PC, PS4 Y Xbox One. Its launch will occur next April 16th, where the Google Stadia version is also expected to be available. The title is part of our list of most anticipated video games of 2020. MeriStation was able to attend a 45-minute session behind closed doors during E3 2019, here we tell you what we thought.

