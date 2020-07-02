Cyberpunk 2077: on PC will run only in DirectX 12, excluding support for Windows 8

Share it:

From the PCGamesHardware columns, CD Projekt programmer Marcin Gollent not only discussed the prodigies of Ray Tracing in Cyberpunk 2077 but explained that, to guarantee this level of graphic fidelity, the PC version of the sci-fi blockbuster will only run on operating systems that support DirectX 12.

The programmer in charge of the graphic team of CD Projekt RED he explained to journalists from the German technology magazine that "Thanks to the introduction of DX12 support on Windows SP1 last year, the game will also work on that system. We are conducting texts to solve any problems that may arise on that operating system. Unfortunately, Windows 8 has not received its DX12 library variant ".

Without this important clarification on the inability to immerse yourself in the atmosphere of Night City on PC Windows 8 ma only on Windows 10 and (test permitting) Windows 7, Gollent focused on supporting the new DirectX 12 Ultimate APIs and stated that "what allows us to do the Ultimate DX12 feature set is to push into those areas allowed by the hardware. We decided to opt for DirectX 12 for two main reasons: the first is that it is the standard graphics libraries of the Xbox platforms , the second is that it is the birthplace of Ray Tracing DXR, and since we had plans to invest very soon in this area, all this made it very easy for us to choose to switch to DX12 ".

In view of the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 will also arrive on Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as on PC, PS4 and Xbox One starting from November 19, it is worth resuming this interesting insight into the potential of RDNA 2 and DirectX 12 Ultimate.