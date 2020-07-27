Cyberpunk 2077 on Game Boy? The latest demake pays homage to the Nintendo handheld console

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As a great Cyberpunk 2077 fan, the amateur designer Tomek Dittrich has made a hilarious demake of the CD Projekt sci-fi blockbuster imagining a hypothetical transposition of the title on Game Boy.

The project in question takes the fictitious name of Night City Cyber ​​Boy and is presented with a captivating promotional video that captures a customized CP2077-themed version of Nintendo's portable console and the introduction of the game itself.

The initial sequence of the Game Boy demake of the roleplaying shooter of CD Projekt RED takes up the now famous final scene of the trailer of Cyberpunk 2077 with Keanu Reeves admired last year at the conference organized by Microsoft to hold the christeningE3 2019.

This customized version of the Game Boy instead takes up the aesthetics of the special edition of Xbox One X themed Cyberpunk 2077, all recreated by Dittrich using the software Blender. Take a look at the demake that you find in the tweet at the bottom of the news and let us know what you think. While we're at it, we refer you to our in-depth analysis made in April 2019 for the 30 years of Nintendo Game Boy and we remind those who follow us that Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on November 19 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with subsequent landing on Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X.