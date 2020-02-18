Cyberpunk 2077: NVIDIA shows the teaser image of a new GPU linked to the blockbuster GDR

Share it:

In response to a message shared by CD Projekt's Twitter profile managers, NVIDIA's social media channels surprisingly publish the teaser image of a GPU "inspired" by Cyberpunk 2077, the next sci-fi blockbuster by the authors of The Witcher 3.

The shot in question shows in fact one Dual fan GPU of the family NVIDIA GeForce, presumably the revision of a 2000 Series video card already on the market.

The absence of further indications from the green house and the Polish software house, however, could suggest the imminent announcement of the RTX 3000 Series GPU based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, and with it the reveal a collaboration between the tech giant and CD Projekt RED that allows future buyers of a high-end NVIDIA video card to free download Cyberpunk 2077 on PC.

According to another rumor chasing the net these days, it also appears that the executives of CD Projekt have agreed with Microsoft to launch an official controller for the Xbox One themed Cyberpunk 2077, a limited edition accessory that could see the light just in time for the release of the role – playing game in the open world which, we remember, is scheduled for September 17th.