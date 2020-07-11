Cyberpunk 2077: no plan to bring it to the Xbox Game Pass

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It might seem superfluous, but confirmation has just arrived that there is currently no plan to bring Cyberpunk 2077 in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

It all started with VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb, who had a conversation on Twitter with his followers about the possible benefits that Microsoft could derive from launching a third-party game on day-one on the Xbox Game Pass, rather than ensuring the temporal exclusivity for Xbox One. At one point, the reporter tried to make an example by imagining a scenario that saw the arrival of Cyberpunk 2077 in the Xbox Game Pass since day-one.

His words prompted Radek Grabowski of CD Projekt RED to promptly intervene: the Lead PR Manager of the Polish company, with the intent of to dampen any speculation or misunderstanding in the bud, invited Grubb "to give another example", for the simple reason that "there is no plan to bring Cyberpunk 2077 to the Xbox Game Pass".

Probably none of you expected to see a triple A third-party game of this caliber, in development for almost a decade, since the day-one in the Xbox Game Pass, but an official statement does not hurt. We take this opportunity to remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 19th, afterwards it will also arrive on Google Stadia. It can also be played on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X from the launch thanks to their backwards compatibility functions, but sooner or later there will also arrive a graphic update that will be made available for free to all buyers of the game on PS4 and Xbox One. Have you already seen the last video gameplay there Cyberpunk 2077 in which V shows off the Katana?