Cyberpunk 2077: no plan to bring it to the Xbox Game Pass

It might seem superfluous, but confirmation has just arrived that there is currently no plan to bring Cyberpunk 2077 in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.
It all started with VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb, who had a conversation on Twitter with his followers about the possible benefits that Microsoft could derive from launching a third-party game on day-one on the Xbox Game Pass, rather than ensuring the temporal exclusivity for Xbox One. At one point, the reporter tried to make an example by imagining a scenario that saw the arrival of Cyberpunk 2077 in the Xbox Game Pass since day-one.
His words prompted Radek Grabowski of CD Projekt RED to promptly intervene: the Lead PR Manager of the Polish company, with the intent of to dampen any speculation or misunderstanding in the bud, invited Grubb "to give another example", for the simple reason that "there is no plan to bring Cyberpunk 2077 to the Xbox Game Pass".
Probably none of you expected to see a triple A third-party game of this caliber, in development for almost a decade, since the day-one in the Xbox Game Pass, but an official statement does not hurt. We take this opportunity to remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 19th, afterwards it will also arrive on Google Stadia. It can also be played on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X from the launch thanks to their backwards compatibility functions, but sooner or later there will also arrive a graphic update that will be made available for free to all buyers of the game on PS4 and Xbox One. Have you already seen the last video gameplay there Cyberpunk 2077 in which V shows off the Katana?
It makes too much sense. Time-exclusives didn't do much for Xbox One. And why would it?
"We spent money so only people who buy our hardware can buy this game" is actually weird especially compared to "we spent money so you can get this game as part of the sub you already have."
– talkin 'bout Grubbsnax (@JeffGrubb) July 8, 2020
I don't know. Let's just use Cyberpunk as an example. MS pays to get it on GP day one, but it's still available on Stadia, PC, and PlayStation for $ 60. And Microsoft doesn't have to pay to replace the missed revenue from PS – only Xbox. And maybe only for three months.
– talkin 'bout Grubbsnax (@JeffGrubb) July 9, 2020
You have to pick another example, Jeff. No Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077.
– Radek ♠ ︎ (@gamebowski) July 10, 2020
Add Comment