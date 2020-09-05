Cyberpunk 2077, no more postponements: more reassurance from CD Projekt

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With over 100 million euros spent on the development of Cyberpunk 2077, the team of CD Project RED is ready to offer players the definitive version of the Night City architecture.

After a long wait for the presentation of the launch date, the ambitious GDR has unfortunately been the protagonist of several postponements. Now, the debut of Cyberpunk 2077 it is quite close at any rate and in no way seems destined to be postponed again. To offer further reassurance in this regard is Piotr Nielubowicz, financial manager of the Polish software house.

On the occasion of the presentation of the results achieved by CD Projekt RED in the last fiscal window, the manager published a short video summary of the main achievements of the team. Nielubowicz confirmed that the developers will continue to operate under the smart-working “at least until the end of December“, with the consequent challenges that this approach determines for the progress of projects. Nevertheless, it was reconfirmed the release date of the November 19, with the promise that when the next financial results are published, Cyberpunk 2077 will have been published by now.

At the same time, the CFO of CD Projekt also recalled the signing of the agreement between the software house and Netflix, which will lead to the publication of the series Cyperpunk: Edgerunners, an intriguing project that expands the review of anime related to video games coming in the near future.