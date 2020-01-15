Cyberpunk 2077: Night City's artbook reveals the explorable areas of the map

Share it:

The image of the front-back cover of the official Cyberpunk 2077 artbook has appeared on the net, showing most of the explorable areas of the map, with the streets of the Night City gigalopolis and the external areas that we will be able to visit in the company of V and of the "holographic companion" Johnny Silverhand.

The photo in question refers to the Cyberpunk 2077 poster leaked in early December and allows us to familiarize ourselves with the layout of the city map that will be the background for theepic by netrunner of V.

There cover of the CP2077 artbook, in any case, it does not show the sectors in which the map will be divided (especially the northern ones) or the points of interest that will characterize our exploration of Night City, but limits itself to providing us with indications on the main roads on which we will be able to speed by setting the bike on fire of V powered by nuclear energy or its futuristic car.

What do you think of this image? Do you feel the map of the next sci-fi blockbuster of CD Projekt does it have sufficient dimensions to guarantee the rolistic and playful experience promised by the authors of The Witcher 3? Let us know with a comment while waiting for the April 16 to finally dive into the open world of Cyberpunk 2077 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.