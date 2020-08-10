Cyberpunk 2077, Night City Wire today live: Everyeye follows him on Twitch!

Share it:

As the time for the publication of Cyberpunk 2077, the development team has decided to help us pass the wait by proposing a second streaming appointment dedicated to the ambitious RPG.

As announced by CD Projekt RED, in fact, a new Night City Wire will be broadcast today, aimed at updating the public on the contents that will await the videogame public starting from this autumn. The talented Polish studio is especially ready to share intriguing details about "lifepaths", the three possible narrative paths that will shape the origins of our alter-ego V. An in-depth study related to the weapons futuristic that we will be able to embrace during our adrenaline-fueled missions through the streets and alleys of Night City.

Obviously, the Everyeye editorial team could not fail to follow the event in your company, with a specially dedicated live commentary. Starting from 17:00 of today, Monday 10th August, we therefore invite you to join us on the Everyeye Twitch Channel, for an appointment full of neon lights, electric guitars and dark alleys cloaked in sci-fi atmospheres. An hour of discussion with friends will pave the way for the beginning of the new Night City Wire, which will start at 18:00. We hope many of you will come!