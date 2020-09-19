Cyberpunk 2077: Night City Wire live with Sabaku and Falconero today from 5:30 pm

This summer does not leave us a breather: after Facebook Connect, the PlayStation 5 showcase and the Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase this afternoon have been archived, it’s time to get ready for a new important event, namely the show Night City Wire which will air today 18 September starting at 18:00!

During the new episode of Night City Wire the guys from CD Projekt RED will take us around Night City to show us the peculiarity of the open world e introduce us to the gangs that turn the streets of the metropolis upside down. Apparently a surprise is also expected, which according to a clue could have to do with the announcement of the system specifications of the PC version.

Our editorial staff cannot be caught unprepared for an event of this magnitude, and is pleased to announce that not only will comment live on the Night City Wire starting at 5:30 pm on the Everyeye Twitch channel, but will also do so in the company of two exceptional guests, Sabaku and Falconero. You absolutely cannot miss it, so don’t hesitate to subscribe to the channel and activate notifications on your devices, if you have not already done so.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on November 19th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, and later on Stadia. An update for PS5 and Xbox Series X, free for owners of the previous generation versions, is currently in development.