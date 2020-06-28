Cyberpunk 2077: Night City is the most beautiful city of video games? Let's discuss

Share it:

Although we have had the opportunity to try Cyberpunk 2077 for four hours, it is difficult for us to get to the point of the situation. The reason is simple: such a dense and massive experience ends up dominating you, and a few hours are not enough at all to metabolize and understand it in its entirety.

We have only scratched the surface, but we are absolutely certain of one thing: Night City, the sprawling, corrupt, vibrant megalopolis that forms the backdrop to the adventures of V, it is simply stratospheric. In some ways, it seems to be the real protagonist of the adventure. Night City seduces and bewitches players by catapulting them into a universe to be experienced, and in this sense the choice of first-person view turned out to be perfectly spot on to emphasize these feelings.

Between neon lights and dazzling advertisements, the streets are teeming with a bizarre humanity that seems exist regardless of the player's actions. And the attention to detail, we can assure you, is impressive, perhaps one of the most successful aspects of production. There is so much more to discover on the Cyberpunk 2077 megalopolis, so we recommend that you look at the Special video in which we wonder if Night City is really the most beautiful city of video games, you can find it at the opening of the news. While you're at it, take a look at the Cyberpunk 2077 story trailer shown during the recent Night City Wire and the video-comparison with the 2018 build.