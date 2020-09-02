Cyberpunk 2077: Night City is spectacular in the new trailer in Ray-Tracing

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It has long been known that Cyberpunk 2077 will support Ray-Tracing on PC. For this reason, during the NVIDIA event that presented the new RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090 cards, a new trailer of the game could not be missing with the prodigies of this technology on display.

For the uninitiated, Ray-Tracing is a rendering technique which, through the precise calculation of light rays and their interactions with objects, aims to offer an experience as close to photorealism as possible. The guys from CD Projekt RED, who have always paid considerable attention to the graphic sector of their works, embellishing them with the most advanced technologies, have introduced the supporto al Ray-Tracing in Cyberpunk 2077, and the result can be appreciated in the trailer shared today.

The film, which you find at the opening of the news, emphasizes aspects such as reflections, diffused lighting, shadows, environmental occlusion and the benefits deriving fromimplementation of the DLSS, a Super Sampling technology based on Deep Learning through AI that allows you to maintain high graphics cleanliness and at the same time improve the performance of a video game.

Cyberpunk 2077, we remember, will be launched on November 19 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Later it will also arrive on Google Stadia, as well as on PS5 and Xbox Series X with free upgrades from previous generation versions.