Cyberpunk 2077: Night City is a spectacle in the images of the neighborhoods

During the third Night City Wire which ended with the announcement of the PC specifications of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt confirmed the opening of a new portal entirely dedicated to the gigalopolis that will be the backdrop to the adventures of V.

The portal in question, moreover, is completely in Italian and allows us to understand the extraordinary depth of lore of CP2077, offering us many food for thought on the activities that we will carry out by shuttling between the different quadrants of Night City.

In addition to the inevitable fictional advertisements of the multinationals that dominate the parallel dimension of Cyberpunk, what is striking about the new NightCity.love site and the image gallery which accompanies the description of the districts and main areas of the metropolis. In the shots, presumably in-engine (i.e. made with the graphic engine), you can admire the most representative structures of the Night City sectors and a glimpse of the daily life of its inhabitants, including the dangerous gang members of Cyberpunk 2077 who will compete for control of the territory with bullets and cybernetic grafts.

Without further ado, we leave you in the company of the new images of Cyberpunk 2077 and remind all future Samurai that the title will be available from November 19 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and, in backward compatibility, on PS5 and Xbox Series X.