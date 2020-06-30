Cyberpunk 2077: Night City is a light show in the new images in Ray Tracing

Share it:

After accompanying the Night City Wire with screenshots in Cyberpunk 2077's Ray Tracing, NVIDIA social networks publish a new image gallery to witness the benefits brought by the dynamic DXR lighting system to the graphic sector of the highly anticipated sci-fi blockbuster CD Projekt.

Each of these shots shows the effects of Cyberpunk 2077's Ray Tracing on NVIDIA GeForce RTX Series graphics cards, without specifying exactly which and how many of them have been activated to achieve these results.

Among the many improvements promised by the latest GPUs of the green house, we mention support for DLSS 2.0 technology and the adoption of a environmental occlusion system managed by the DXR to return more realistic images between light sources and shaded areas.

To these are added the techniques of diffused lighting in Ray Tracing, particularly suitable for rendering the outdoor areas of Night City, and the presence of reflections and shadows managed with a real-time lighting system by Tensor Core RTX cards. As we can guess by scrolling through today's shots, NVIDIA aims to give extreme realism to the lighting and shadows of every outdoor or indoor area of ​​the Night City gigalopolis, thus overcoming the limits imposed by the most dated rendering technologies.

What do you think of these new screenshots? Before reading your comments, we remind future V emulators that Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on November 19, and later on Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X.