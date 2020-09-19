Cyberpunk 2077: Night City comes to life in NPC and neighborhood dweller gameplay video

Coinciding with the latest digital event dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077, the developers of CD Projekt showed the hectic life of the inhabitants of Night City, the sci-fi metropolis that will be the backdrop to the adventures of V and his “holographic friend” Johnny Silverhand.

If in the previous analyzes the Polish software house has focused on the differentiation of Night City neighborhoods, this time CD Projekt RED focuses on secondary characters and on the inhabitants who will populate this huge world freely explorable from our alter-ego. Check out the latest video and tell us what you think of the work the writers of The Witcher series have done for “giving a soul” to the gigalopolis of their next sci-fi blockbuster.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to launch on November 19 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with the Google Stadia version expected by the end of the year. According to CD Projekt, Cyberpunk 2077 can be played on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X since the marketing of Sony and Microsoft nextgen consoles, waiting to receive in the 2021 the free update which will presumably introduce a new lighting system and many improvements to the graphics accompanied by additional content.