Cyberpunk 2077: new look at the map of Night City

CD Projekt RED is preparing a book on the lore of Cyberpunk 2077. A book that collects all the secrets of its universe and that deepens and extends into topics such as, for example, the city in which the game is set, Night city. In a clue of his editorial, Dark horse, we have been able to take a quick look inside it, where the following is revealed night city map:

The image is centered on a portion of the map that had not been shown so far and, although it is small compared to the rest of the map, it serves to check the density of how much awaits us in Cyberpunk 2077. The developer has already confirmed in the past that the map is smaller than that of The Witcher 3, but they have also clarified that value quality more than quantity. This is how one of the designers of the game, Marthe Jonkers, said a few months ago: “We have made sure that wherever you go, the exploration is of high quality. We have tried to guarantee that in every loophole there is something interesting. If you look at the pure surface in square kilometers, Cyberpunk 2077 is a bit smaller than The Witcher 3, but the secret is in the density of content. It is how to take the world of The Witcher and squeeze it, removing things like the middle desert. ”

From own metro to a unique climate

The world of Cyberpunk 2077, which has its own metro map, will also have a very different dynamic weather system to which we are accustomed. No storms and little else. The atmosphere of Night City will subject us to phenomena such as pollution and acid rain, as well as all kinds of problems for global warming. Features like these are what make him one of the most anticipated games of 2020, and that more than one count the days until his departure, scheduled for the next April 16th in PC, Playstation 4 Y Xbox One.

