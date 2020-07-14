Cyberpunk 2077: new details on Cyberware upgrades, abilities and modules

Share it:

After discovering this skill and romance of Cyberpunk 2077 with our special that accompanied the first Night City Wire event, we ideally return to the sci-fi dimension of the blockbuster CD Projekt to signal the appearance on Reddit of a list that describes the enhancements and protagonist V skills.

The card in question, prepared by a user of the Reddit community who claims to have participated in the last test for printing of CP2077, summarizes all the information on the progression system of the skills and gods powers of V extrapolated from the gameplay.

The list describes in detail the upgrades and capabilities to be evolved by exploring Night City, including options for customizing and enhancing skills through the Cyberware system based on cybernetic grafts of increasing quality and rarity.

Without going into the details of the individual powers reported by the income to avoid any spoiler whatsoever (if you are interested, we will leave you the link at the bottom of the news), we will just report the different quality levels of the objects present in Cyberpunk 2077 (Ordinary, Unusual, Rare, Epic, Legendary and Iconic) and the great variety of slots to be used for Cyberware grafts.

According to what is specified by the user of Reddit, our alter-ego will be able install upgrade chips in the brain, in the eyes, in the skin, in the skeletal system, in the operating system (the same used to interface with the Cyberpunk 2077 Braindance), in the cardiovascular system and in the peripheral, immune and skeletal nervous systems. To these, of course, will also be added the "generic" powers and improvements related to equipment, weapons and clothing.