Cyberpunk 2077: new content will be shown at the Taipei Game Show in February

According to what reported by VG247.com, Cyberpunk 2077 will be at the Taipei Game Show scheduled from 6 to 9 February, on this occasion CD Projekt RED will show new content to a selected audience.

Specifically we speak of "a certain amount of content never made public", these will be shown to few people selected, probably part of the international press and influencer. It's unclear if the company plans to show a trailer or gameplay video for the general public during the Taipei event as well, we'll find out next week.

Cyberpunk 2077 is expected on September 17th, the game has recently been postponed and will no longer be released on April 16 as originally planned. Developers need more time for the polishing and testing phase, hence the need to rely on the Polish QLOC team, known for the work on the remastered Ni No Kuni The Threat of the Witch Cinerea and Dark Souls, just to mention some of the studio productions.

Initially many had speculated the arrival of PS5 and Xbox Series X as a cause of the postponement of Cyberpunk 2077 in addition to the difficulty of optimizing the game for PS4 and Xbox One, CD Projekt RED has firmly denied it, reiterating that it simply needs more time for the final phase of development.