Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer will not start until after 2021

root information of Cyberpunk 2077 delay Until September, despite being "completed and playable," the CD executive Projekt Red has also confirmed that the multiplayer would not launch, but in a later update in 2021 … or even later.

CD Projekt has organized a press conference in which the details that have caused the decision to delay its star game (possibly the most anticipated by the community of players throughout this 2020) have been discussed. During the same, about the 6:30 minute, (you can listen to it here), he wondered if the multiplayer would also be delayed or now he would simultaneously leave the game.

"Taking into account the expected date of Cyberpunk 2077 for September, and speaking of the series of events that we expect to occur until that date, 2021 seems unlikely as a release date for the Cyberpunk multiplayer," said Michał Nowakowski, Vice President of Sales of CDPR.

The multiplayer of Cyberpunk 2077, also developed by CD Projekt Red, was officially confirmed last September as an experience that would come after the launch of the game and some free downloadable content to continue exploring Night City for a long period of time. As it was commented later by the directive, this online modality would include "smart micropayments". We assume that it will be a model similar to GTA Online.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a story of action and adventure in the open world set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamor and body modification. Your character is V, a mercenary who pursues a unique implant that allows to achieve immortality. You will be able to customize the cybernetic enhancements, the skills and the style of play of the character to shape a world and a story that depends on your decisions. You can now reserve the Amazon game to have it out and not wait any longer to throw the glove.