Cyberpunk 2077: multiplayer will not arrive before 2022

The last few days have not been the happiest for gamers waiting to get their hands on the games coming out next spring and, to give him the coup de grace, was the postponement of Cyberpunk 2077, whose release is no longer scheduled for next April. It seems, however, that it was also the multiplayer.

Immediately after the sad announcement, CD Projekt RED held a press conference to reiterate the postponement and answer questions from investors, who tend not to take this kind of news very well. Among the topics covered during this short event there was also the online multiplayer mode of Cyberpunk 2077. According to the words of Michał Nowakowski, the multiplayer component will also be delayed and it is unlikely that it will make its debut before 2022, since it will take at least two more years of development. The Polish developer also confirmed that the other title triple-A currently being worked on at CD Projekt RED is the multiplayer of Cyberpunk 2077.

We remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive on the shelves of all stores starting from September 17, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC (on Epic Games Store, Steam and GOG). It is not yet clear whether the game will also arrive on the next generation consoles, although CD Projekt RED has announced the other day that it has no plans at the moment for the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077, although the game will be perfectly compatible with both machines thanks to the backwards compatibility.