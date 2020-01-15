Cyberpunk 2077 meets Metal Gear Solid in the sketches of a CD Projekt artist

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As we approach the release of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED's Principal Concept Artist, Furio Tedeschi, creates a splendid set of sketches that join the sci-fi universe of the latest role-playing game by the authors of The Witcher 3 to the dimension by Metal Gear Solid.

From the pages of his LinkedIn profile, the CD Projekt artist shared these concepts that portray gods soldiers of Outer Haven embellished with military equipment stylistically similar to the clothing sported by each Doctor of the Trauma Team of Cyberpunk 2077.

The roundup of images is not accompanied by any description, except for the text inserted by Tedeschi in each of the concepts that you can admire at the bottom of this news. The gallery, entitled "MGS Inspired Work", pays homage to the talent of Hideo Kojima and the spiritual legacy of the series of Metal Gear Solid, now relegated to the margins of the gaming industry after the failure of Metal Gear Survive experiment and, above all, after theabandonment of Kojima by Konami and his new independent adventure with the team that shaped Death Stranding.

In complimenting him extraordinary work done by Furio Tedeschi with this artistic project, we refer you to Geralt's cosplay which blends The Witcher 3 with Cyberpunk 2077.