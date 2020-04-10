Cyberpunk 2077 may add voices with post-launch update

Share it:

Although it will not be delayed again, Cyberpunk 2077 It could reach the market with some problems derived from the coronavirus crisis. More specifically, with the absence of some voices that, however, would end up coming to the game later and through an update.

Logically, because teleworking is hindering CD Projekt Red when it comes to recording certain voice actors. Nothing that can't be fixed through a patch. Here we tell you all the details.

First of all, it should be said that the information has come through the annual conference call that the Polish company conducts to present its financial results (via VGC). There, the senior vice president of business development, Michal Nowakowski, assured that no delays are expected, but that there could be some drawbacks regarding the launch.

These were his verbatim words: "We really don't see any major launch-related risks that could prevent us or prevent us from launching it in September. However, working from home and closing the recording studios has delayed localization work. So there are some difficulties with the localization process, specifically with the recording of some of the actors. ".

Anyway, they wanted to reassure both fans and investors with the subject of the possible update: "However, we have managed to record the vast majority of the voiceovers, and although there are always some last sessions to finish, we are not very concerned about that because it is something that we can record even later and add in the form of a digital patch, so by the time customers actually buy the game in September, they would simply download a file that would add the missing pieces of recordings. ".

In addition, Nowakowski has also ensured that the game is in its final phase of development: "Some copies of the game are already being manufactured, or have been manufactured, in physical format. In terms of quality control, there are around 130/150 people working on it at the moment.".