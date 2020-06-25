Cyberpunk 2077 looks like Blade Runner in Night City's new ingame clip!

Share it:

Waiting impatiently to attend the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire event, CD Projekt publishes a short clip showing the spectacular skyline of the giant city that we will be able to explore in the company of V and Johnny Silverhand's "holographic ghost", the enigmatic character played by Keanu Reeves.

The short video clip proposed by the Polish software house comes from a scene created with the graphic engine of the title and, therefore, should be representative of the playful and artistic experience that awaits us at November after the postponement of Cyberpunk 2077.

The clip shared on social media by CD Projekt, stylistically similar to a scene from the iconic Blade Runner film, should therefore offer us a little taste of the show we will attend starting from 18:00 of tomorrow, Thursday 25 June, during the Night City Wire event. The first episode it will last 25 minutes and will show a new trailer, unpublished gameplay sequences and an in-depth analysis of a particular element of the game system, or the braindance.

At the bottom of the news you will find the new ingame clip showing i Night City skyscrapers. In the meantime, we remind you that a free Cyberpunk 2077 package is available online with surprises and gadgets, including the unpublished image of the outskirts of Night City that you can admire at the bottom of the article.