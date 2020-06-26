Cyberpunk 2077 looks like another game compared to the 2018 video

Share it:

The now famous youtuber Cycu1, specializing in analysis such as that on the graphic evolution of Days Gone and other famous video games, has taken the video of the Night City Wire event of Cyberpunk 2077 to compare it with the demo shown in 2018 by the CD authors Projekt RED.

Through the direct comparison between the same scenes immortalized in the two gameplay videos, the content creator testifies to them numerous improvements made graphically, artistically and purely technically by Polish developers.

There comparative video for example, it shows the enormous benefits offered by Cyberpunk 2077's Ray Tracing, with significantly more realistic global lighting both in the management of open environments (both in daytime and at night) and in the characterization of indoor areas.

In addition to the goodness of the NVIDIA DXR system admired during the first digital show of the Night City Wire series, the comparison offered by Cycu1 highlights the progress made by CD Projekt with the adoption of more complex polygonal models and the presence of decidedly more detailed scenarios. At times, the "new" Cyberpunk 2077 almost seems to be the "sequel to itself".

Before leaving to the comparative video and reading your comments, we remind those who follow us that Cyberpunk 2077 will be available from November 19 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with the Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X versions expected later. On the pages of Everyeye.it you will also find the in-depth analysis of Francesco Fossetti on the gameplay news of Cyberpunk 2077 after four hours of play.