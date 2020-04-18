Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Xbox One X Console Revealed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Microsoft has finally revealed what it was up to with Cyberpunk 2077. After some leaks and rumors, the company has shown its limited edition Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077. The console will launch in June, three months before the launch date. Cyberpunk, on September 17.

As can be seen in its launch trailer, this pack will arrive with a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 and the exclusive console. However, the console will be available months before the game itself.

Both this Xbox One X and the Cyberpunk controller that has been seen previously present desasaplands taken directly from Night city, including a glow-in-the-dark message from the console saying "There is no future," along with custom themed panels that resemble the game's futuristic setting. The knob has the silver and black color scheme of Johnny Silverhand, along with hints of red.

Congratulations Choombas, you worked together to #breakthecode! – Xbox (@Xbox) April 17, 2020

Yesterday, the Xbox Twitter account posted an introductory video full of codes, along with text that read "#breakthecode". Fans worked together to crack the code, and were eventually rewarded with the reveal trailer for the limited-edition console, which was posted on the Xbox YouTube channel as an unlisted video. Today, Xbox acknowledged that fans managed to crack the code, saying, "Congratulations Choombas, you worked together for #breakthecode."

The console reveal comes just days after Amazon Canada leaked the controller for this Cyberpunk 2077-themed Xbox One X, which is now confirmed to be included in this console package.

On the other hand, analysts continue to discuss the final price of the new generation of consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.