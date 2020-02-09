Cyberpunk 2077, lighting and sound: John Mamais of CD Projekt talks about it

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While the chances of seeing Cyberpunk 2077 land on Nintendo Switch, the team seem to be fading CD Projekt RED offers some interesting details about his ambitious new production.

In particular, John Mamais, a member of the Polish software house, recently had the opportunity to give a substantial interview to the editorial staff of onMSFT. After addressing several issues, the interviewer asked the guest to highlight aspects of Cybperpunk 2077 up on we have not so far focused in particular.

Mamais therefore wanted to cite two rather specific elements of the title: theillumination of the game world and the sound quality. As for the first, the representative of CD Projekt RED has ensured that the director is taking great care of a real-time lighting system that has not yet shown itself in all its beauty. Likewise, Mamais highlights, it has also been dedicated to the geometries that make up the in-game sound, with the aim of making it particularly deep and enveloping.

We remember that, unfortunately, to be able to see all these elements in action it will be necessary to wait a little longer than expected. The recent postponement of Cyberpunk 2077 has in fact postponed the publication of the game, now expected for the day of the September 17, 2020.