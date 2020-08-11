Cyberpunk 2077: Life Paths, narrative choices and freedom of action in the new trailer

Share it:

The neon lights of Night City are back in the new event of Cyberpunk 2077 organized by the guys from CD Projekt RED. In today's episode of Night City Wire the developers have revealed some details on the "life paths", or the three narrative paths that characterize the adventures of the sci-fi blockbuster.

The talented Polish studio has in fact presented a new trailer that introduces the three narrative paths that will change the game dynamics of Cyberpunk 2077 based on the background chosen by the players. The three possible initial choices between Nomad, Street Kid is Corporate in fact, the approach and the consequent gaming events will substantially change.

The developers have pointed out that Cyberpunk 2077, like a real role-playing game, will offer completely different situations for each of the three paths: each narrative background will offer advantages and disadvantages based on the specific situations that the players will face. In any case, the initial choice will not preclude access to any area of ​​Night City, allowing maximum freedom and mobility.

Before leaving you to the movie, we remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on November 19 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One and then also land on next-gen consoles such as PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X.