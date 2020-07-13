Cyberpunk 2077: let's get to know Yorinobu Arasaka

Share it:

Continue the slow process through which CD Projekt RED is revealing with the dropper new information on the characters that populate the Night City of Cyberpunk 2077. Today it's the turn to find out more about the mysterious Yorinobu Arasaka.

This elegant character with oriental features is none other than the heir of the Arasaka empire, the famous guild. Yorinobu is not only the youngest of the children of Saburo Arasaka, but he is also the only one who is still alive. Despite everything, however, Yorinobu no longer has any relationship with his father, with whom he cut the bridges following a heated debate. In some cases, he also tried to sabotage his own father, realizing how powerful corporations like Arasaka are.

It is not to be excluded that this character will be one of the many NPCs who will provide us with missions and, why not, he will exploit the skills of the protagonist V to achieve his purposes and take revenge on his father, taking control of Arasaka. For the uninitiated, in the Cyberpunk universe Arasaka is one of the richest and most influential corporations and among the sectors in which it has its hands in hand we find security and money management.

Waiting to find out which will be the next character to be revealed, we remind you that on our pages you will find new details on Cyberpunk 2077 enhancements, abilities and Cyberware modules.