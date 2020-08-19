Cyberpunk 2077: Keanu Reeves plays guitar on Korea's Independence Day

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After getting great feedback from fans with the Cyberpunk 2077 Life Path survey, the guys from CD Projekt celebrate the anniversary of Korea's Independence Day by publishing a beautiful artwork starring Keanu Reeves as rocker Johnny Silverhand.

To accompany this evocative representation of the fighting spirit ofholographic friend of the netrunner V of CP2077 we find a message shared by the curators of the official CD Projekt Twitter profile in Korean where the Polish developers explain that they have launched this initiative "in honor of the patriotic ancestors who donated their body and mind to the protection of the country in the hope of bringing the light back to Korea".

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Liberation Day in Korea, CD Projekt has thus decided to donate to their Korean fans (and of course to fans all over the world) this new artwork of Cyberpunk 2077 inspired by the Taegeuk, the symbol of peace and universal balance between the elements that stands in the center of the flag of South Korea.

The release of the new blockbuster role by the authors of The Witcher is scheduled for November 19 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with subsequent landing on Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X. In case you missed it, we present our special on the story of the Samurai and Johnny Silverhand of Cyberpunk 2077.