Cyberpunk 2077 Keanu Reeves: Johnny Silverhand's action figures at preorder from GameStop

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

CD Projekt Red had already unveiled the action figure line of V and Johnny Silverhand, two key characters from Cyberpunk 2077. in the meantime GameStop has just opened the preorder for the two statuettes depicting the rock star played by the famous Keanu Reeves.

The two action figures of Johnny Silverhand, the Cyberpunk 2077 rock star played by Keanu Reeves, are visible in the image that we reported at the bottom of the news. Both figurines are currently pre-orderable by GameStop, currently only in the U.S.

The action figure on the left shows a Johnny Silverhand intent on imitating the universal gesture of rock with his robotic arm, and is offered at a price of 30 dollars. The statuette on the left, however, offers us a Johnny Silverhand in full rock trance while playing his electric guitar, and is offered at the price of 40 dollars.

The two Johnny Silverhand figurines will be marketed starting March 1, 2020, at least in the United States. They are still waiting for information on the possible arrival of the action figures in Europe and Italy, and their price in euros.

Meanwhile, remember that Cyberpunk 2077 will debut on PlayStation 4, Xbox One is PC April 16, 2020. To better prepare for the futuristic universe staged in the new CD Projekt Red RPG, we recommend 6 novels to read while waiting for Cyberpunk 2077.