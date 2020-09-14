Cyberpunk 2077: ‘It’s hard to reach fans with video games,’ admits Mike Pondsmith

Speaking at a panel organized during PAX x EGX Online, the creator of the Cyberpunk series, Mike Pondsmith, reflected on the challenges faced in transposing his role-playing vision into a video game like Cyberpunk 2077.

According to the American designer, one of the major difficulties he had to face together with CD Projekt did not concern the creation of the game universe or the enormous commitment made in its development, but the risk factor (mainly economic) inherent in every modern blockbuster triple A: “Today’s video games are like big Hollywood movies, the stakes are huge. I still remember when I made my first game, at the time it took $ 10,000 to make a good enough game. But when I got called from CD. Projekt I asked them what my budget would be and they replied ’20 million dollars’, and so I found myself having to decide what to do with that money. Also for this reason I repeat that the stakes are really high “.

Also according to Pondsmith, the other difficulty linked to the development of a high budget game like CP2077 lies in the fact that “with such projects it is difficult to reach the fans and ‘talk’ directly with them. There is always a sort of wall that divides the developers and those who try their hand at your game. It is a distance that is not bridged by the experience you live. ingame because you never know who made that particular level, character or juncture in the story, so much so that many are surprised to scroll through the final credits and read some developer names encountered in previous games “.

To those who follow us, we remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on November 19 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with launch expected on Google Stadia by the end of the year. When the free update for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, CD Projekt invites fans to wait until 2021 to receive this graphic update. On the other hand, Cyberpunk 2077 will still boast of improvements on nextgen console also through the “simple” backward compatibility function.