Cyberpunk 2077 is "too dense" for Nintendo Switch according to CD Projekt RED

The conversion of The Witcher 3 for Nintendo Switch, even with some problems that will soon be corrected, is truly commendable. To the point that many did not trust that it was even possible. And just because of that, some players may not have lost hope that Cyberpunk 2077 I also ended up arriving one day at the Nintendo hybrid console. However, CD Projekt RED has assured that its new title could be "too dense" for switch.

The information has emerged as a result of the OnMSFT media (via Gamingbolt) asking John Mamais (head of the Polish studio) about a possible conversion of the game to Nintendo Switch. This is what the manager responded: "Not that I know of. I don't know if Cyberpunk 2077 would work on Nintendo Switch. It may be too dense for that. But then, we put Witcher 3 on it and thought it would be too dense, but somehow we made it.".

As you can see for yourself, Mamais himself refers to the case of The Witcher, leaving some door open for that to end up happening one day, if they "find the way." In any case, Mamais has again emphasized that they are focusing on the versions announced right now, so they have not even considered the arrival of the title to the next generation of consoles.

On the other hand, when talking about the density of the game, Mamais was also asked about the duration of Cyberpunk 2077. That's what he said about it: "We are not sure … yet. We are still finishing the game now and there are different ways to play it. There are different character constructions it is not a linear game. Because you can play in many different ways, it is a bit risky to set the period of time. How do you realize that? Especially when there is an open world and all other content. ".

Remember that the title is scheduled for release on September 17, 2020. For now, it will reach Xbox One, PS4, PC and Google Stadia. What has become clear today is that, if it really comes to Switch one day, it will be in a long time.

