Cyberpunk 2077 is not planned for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The delay of Cyberpunk 2077 It's giving a lot to talk about in the last hours. Not only because of all the good and / or the bad that it entails according to the users, but also because CD Projekt RED has hinted that it will have to resort to labor crunch in order to have the game ready for the new release date.

However, if anyone thought that one of the reasons for the delay was a possible version for new generation consoles, he was wrong. According to the Polish developer, the game is not planned for PS5 and Xbox Series X at this time.

The information has been revealed through GameSpot, which has had access to the conversation that took place at a meeting between shareholders and Piotr Nielubowicz, the financial director of CD Projekt Red. Conversation that you can listen to and which you have available at the source, At the end of the news.

In it, the manager answers a question in which he has to mention the platforms on which the game will arrive. And there is no mention of Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. Although it is also true that it does not mention Google Stadia either (perhaps because it is not considered a console as such?).

In any case, it is not the only thing that suggests that Cyberpunk 2077 will not appear on next-generation platforms. In fact, Nielubowicz was quite explicit about it. This is what the manager said at that meeting: "We are going with the same plans that we established. We are thinking about the next generation, but for now, we are focused on the current generation. That plan is still valid.".

In short, this does not mean that the game cannot end up coming out on PS5 and Xbox Series X. It is simply something that makes us think, clearly, that that will not happen from the beginning. That is, it is hardly going to be an intergenerational title.

Sources: GameSpot / Audio conference