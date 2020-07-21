Cyberpunk 2077 'is not a political game', specifies CD Projekt

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During an interview with the Spider's Web site, Pawel Sasko of CD Projekt was asked if Cyberpunk 2077 can be called a political game and if in the title we will find some references to issues such as those raised by the Black Lives Matter movement.

In answering the question posed by the interviewers of the Polish portal, the Quest Designer Cyberpunk 2077 began in his speech specifying that "It is important to specify that in this phase we have already recorded everything in the game, in fact we have done it for a long time. This is the last phase of development and we are not changing anything in the story we tell, we do not add or remove anything and these events (like the protests that led to the birth of the Black Lives Matter movement, ed.) took place only recently ".

Also according to Sasko, also, the second reason why CD Projekt has not decided to modify any element of theCyberpunk 2077 narrative system is due to the fact that "for us, both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher are games that show our philosophy as a studio. What we create is largely a means of entertainment, but for us it is also an art form, a work that serves to show our vision. It is difficult for me to imagine the events that could happen and that lead us to change or move specific elements of this vision of ours. Cyberpunk 2077 is not a game that promotes a political thesis, it is something that I created by feeling as if I was painting a picture or composing music. It's about art and stories to tell the player, that's the most important thing for us ".

Cyberpunk 2077 is slated to launch November 19 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with subsequent landing on Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X. For further information, we recommend reading this our special on quest story and romance of Cyberpunk 2077.