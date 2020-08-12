Cyberpunk 2077 'is a much deeper RPG than The Witcher 3', word of CD Projekt

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

CD Projekt RED Senior Level Designer, Miles Tost, jumped at the opportunity offered by the NetRunner 2077 fansite to illustrate the depth of Cyberpunk 2077's role-playing component by comparing it to The Witcher 3 RPG experience.

The developer of the Polish software house has in fact tried to "frame" the playful and role-playing offer of CP2077 to clarify the doubts of fans and reiterate a concept already expressed in the past: despite the presence of lots of weapons, Cyberpunk 2077 is "first of all an RPG. The core of the experience is in the customization of the equipment, in the choice of skills, in the search for the ideal appearance of your character or in the way you decide to approach the dialogues".

In remarking when stated, Tost points out that "Some people look at this game and think 'oh man, it's first person and he's got guns, so he's a shooter!', but it's a very superficial evaluation. I think in many ways, Cyberpunk 2077 offers a very roleplaying experience. , much deeper than The Witcher 3 ".

Before leaving you to the comments, we remind those who follow us that on these pages you will also find an in-depth study on gameplay of the blockbuster RPG by CD Projekt from the latest Night City Wire between weapons and Life Path of Cyberpunk 2077.